Achraf Hakimi Injury: Pushing to start in final

Hakimi (thigh) returned to full team training Tuesday and is pushing for a starting role in Saturday's Champions League final against Arsenal, according to Loic Tanzi of L'Equipe.

Hakimi had intensified his individual training sessions over the past week and privately considers himself 100 percent ready to start the final, making his return to collective sessions the clearest confirmation yet that he will be available for the showpiece. The Moroccan right-back has also been called up by Morocco for the World Cup and is expected to be a leader in the Atlas Lions' back line this summer, giving him additional motivation to prove his fitness for both the final and the tournament.