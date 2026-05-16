Achraf Hakimi Injury: Resumes individual training
Hakimi (hamstring) has returned to individual training but remains unavailable for Sunday's season finale against Paris FC, according to the club.
Hakimi has been sidelined since picking up a thigh injury during the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich, and while his return to individual sessions is a positive development in his rehabilitation, he is not yet ready to rejoin collective training and feature competitively. PSG will continue managing his recovery carefully with the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30 the absolute priority, with the Moroccan right-back also keeping one eye on the World Cup this summer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Achraf Hakimi See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team5 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction Today: Best Bets, Picks & Odds (Champions League May 6)11 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final17 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group C Preview: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti Lineups, Odds and Tactics52 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List53 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Achraf Hakimi See More