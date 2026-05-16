Achraf Hakimi headshot

Achraf Hakimi Injury: Resumes individual training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 4:31am

Hakimi (hamstring) has returned to individual training but remains unavailable for Sunday's season finale against Paris FC, according to the club.

Hakimi has been sidelined since picking up a thigh injury during the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich, and while his return to individual sessions is a positive development in his rehabilitation, he is not yet ready to rejoin collective training and feature competitively. PSG will continue managing his recovery carefully with the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30 the absolute priority, with the Moroccan right-back also keeping one eye on the World Cup this summer.

Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
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