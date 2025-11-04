Hakimi was forced off before the break in Wednesday's defeat against Bayern in the Champions League following a reckless tackle from Luis Diaz that seriously injured his ankle. The right-back will be assessed on Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury, although a fracture already appears to have been avoided. Hakimi was seen leaving the Parc wearing a boot and using crutches and will likely be sidelined for several weeks to recover. Warren Zaire-Emery and Illia Zabarnyi are the likely options to replace him on the right side of the backline.