Hakimi has started his rehabilitation from his severe ankle sprain since he was spotted training indoors on Saturday while wearing a splint. The Moroccan is aiming for a return for the AFCON which will start on Dec. 21 for Les Lions de l'Atlas. His absence is a big blow for Paris Saint-Germain since he is an undisputed starter at right-back and the only player in the squad naturally suited to play in that position. Until he returns fully fit for the club, Warren Zaire-Emery and Illia Zabarnyi will be the possible options to start on the right flank.