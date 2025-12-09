Hakimi was spotted running on grass last week and is progressing well in his recovery from his bad ankle injury suffered during the clash against Bayern in the Champions League. The right back will continue his rehabilitation in Morocco and will travel with one person from PSG's medical staff to track his evolution. The aim will be that Hakimi could join PSG after the AFCON fully fit and available for the club. Until he returns to full fitness, Warren Zaire-Emery is the main option to start on the right side of the backline for PSG.