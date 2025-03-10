Achraf Hakimi News: Assists off bench

Hakimi assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win versus Rennes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Hakimi started on the bench Saturday against Rennes as coach Luis Enrique rested him ahead of Tuesday's second leg against Liverpool in the Champions League. He still made an impact on the right flank by assisting Ousmane Dembele's goal in the 91st minute. That was his 11th assist of the season in 31 appearances. The Moroccan will look to contribute again Tuesday at Anfield in the Champions League.