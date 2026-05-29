Achraf Hakimi News: Available for UCL final

Hakimi (thigh) has passed a fitness test Friday and will be available for Saturday's UCL final against Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.

Hakimi had been pushing to be available for the UCL final, but the star right-back should be in the XI for this clash while displaying his elite attacking ability on the flank. Hakimi has been a key contributor for PSG throughout the season and has thrived as a playmaker in the UCL with six assists and 23 chances created in 12 starts. Hakimi has been sidelined since April 28, but the fact that Hakimi passed Friday's fitness test suggests he shouldn't have any limitations. That's crucial for him with the 2026 World Cup right around the corner.