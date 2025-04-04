Achraf Hakimi News: Back available against Angers
Hakimi was rested last Saturday against Saint-Etienne and is available for the clash against Angers on Saturday, as he was not listed in the injury report.
Hakimi is back in the group for Saturday's match against Angers after resting last week. He will return directly to the starting XI as right-back, having been one of Paris' three most important players this season.
