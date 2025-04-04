Fantasy Soccer
Achraf Hakimi headshot

Achraf Hakimi News: Back available against Angers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Hakimi was rested last Saturday against Saint-Etienne and is available for the clash against Angers on Saturday, as he was not listed in the injury report.

Hakimi is back in the group for Saturday's match against Angers after resting last week. He will return directly to the starting XI as right-back, having been one of Paris' three most important players this season.

Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
