Achraf Hakimi News: Back available Friday
Hakimi (rest) is back available for Friday's clash against Nice after he was spotted training fully on Thursday, according to Ilies Peeters for 90Min.
Hakimi was likely rested for Thursday's clash against Nantes and is back available to face Nice on Friday. He has been an undisputed starter at right-back and is expected to return directly to the starting squad to prepare for the game against Arsenal on Tuesday.
