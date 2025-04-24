Fantasy Soccer
Achraf Hakimi News: Back available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Hakimi (rest) is back available for Friday's clash against Nice after he was spotted training fully on Thursday, according to Ilies Peeters for 90Min.

Hakimi was likely rested for Thursday's clash against Nantes and is back available to face Nice on Friday. He has been an undisputed starter at right-back and is expected to return directly to the starting squad to prepare for the game against Arsenal on Tuesday.

