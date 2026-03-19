Achraf Hakimi headshot

Achraf Hakimi News: Delivers one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 11:37am

Hakimi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Chelsea.

Hakimi delivered an active performance in the Champions League clash against Chelsea, contributing offensively with his forward runs and involvement in attacking sequences, including an assist for Bradley Barcola, while also being solid defensively with three tackles and a season-high three interceptions. The Moroccan continues to be an important piece in coach Luis Enrique's system and appears to be improving match after match, having recorded at least one assist in each of his last three appearances.

Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
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