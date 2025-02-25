Achraf Hakimi News: Nets brace in win

Hakimi scored two goals off two shots, created two chances and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 3-2 win over Lyon.

Hakimi was as effective as a right-back can be on the attacking end, with both shots he took ending up in the back of the net. The first one came in the 53rd minute to break the deadlock and then he scored his team's third goal in the 85th. With four goals, five assists and 41 chances created over 18 league starts this year, Hakimi remains one of Ligue 1's top defenders.