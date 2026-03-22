Achraf Hakimi headshot

Achraf Hakimi News: No longer suspended

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Hakimi is back from his ban and is an option for his club moving forward.

Hakimi is going to return to the club's next game after his one-game absence due to yellow card accumulation. He is a top right-back in the world and is likely to continue in his starting role between some usual rest, notching two goals and one assist in 14 appearances (11 starts) this season.

Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
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