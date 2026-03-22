Achraf Hakimi News: No longer suspended
Hakimi is back from his ban and is an option for his club moving forward.
Hakimi is going to return to the club's next game after his one-game absence due to yellow card accumulation. He is a top right-back in the world and is likely to continue in his starting role between some usual rest, notching two goals and one assist in 14 appearances (11 starts) this season.
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