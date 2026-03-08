Achraf Hakimi News: Provides one assist

Hakimi assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Friday's 3-1 defeat to Monaco. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Hakimi provided an assist for Bradley Barcola in Friday's match against Monaco, adding two shots and four chances created. The right-back has now made six consecutive starts and appears to be gradually finding his rhythm again, which is encouraging ahead of the upcoming Champions League tie against Chelsea. The Moroccan remains a key piece in coach Luis Enrique's attacking system thanks to his constant forward runs, recording 11 shots and 13 key passes across his last five appearances in all competitions.