Achraf Hakimi News: Provides one assist in victory

Hakimi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Nantes.

Hakimi contributed directly to Wednesday's 3-0 win over Nantes, surging forward from right-back in the first half to cleverly slip Desire Doue in behind the Nantes backline for the second goal, capping a dominant first-half performance in which his side had already led through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's penalty. The Moroccan was replaced around the hour mark as coach Luis Enrique made three simultaneous changes to manage the squad ahead of upcoming fixtures, finishing with one assist and one shot attempt before his exit. Hakimi has now registered two Ligue 1 assists this season.