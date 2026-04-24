Achraf Hakimi headshot

Achraf Hakimi News: Provides one assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Hakimi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Nantes.

Hakimi contributed directly to Wednesday's 3-0 win over Nantes, surging forward from right-back in the first half to cleverly slip Desire Doue in behind the Nantes backline for the second goal, capping a dominant first-half performance in which his side had already led through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's penalty. The Moroccan was replaced around the hour mark as coach Luis Enrique made three simultaneous changes to manage the squad ahead of upcoming fixtures, finishing with one assist and one shot attempt before his exit. Hakimi has now registered two Ligue 1 assists this season.

Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Achraf Hakimi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Achraf Hakimi See More
2026 World Cup Group C Preview: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti Lineups, Odds and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group C Preview: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti Lineups, Odds and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
30 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
31 days ago
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
87 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
136 days ago
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
172 days ago