Achraf Hakimi News: Registers late assist
Hakimi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-2 victory against Chelsea.
Hakimi registered one assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chelsea, setting up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in stoppage time to seal the fifth goal of the night. The right-back was active on both ends of the pitch, frequently pushing forward to support attacking transitions while remaining solid defensively, recording a season-high four tackles and one interception. The Moroccan continues to be a key piece under coach Luis Enrique thanks to his ability to combine defensive work with consistent attacking contributions from the back, having scored one goal and provided four assists in eight Champions League appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Achraf Hakimi See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction45 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 1094 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction130 days ago
-
Football Predictions
PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Bets, Picks & Odds287 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter288 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Achraf Hakimi See More