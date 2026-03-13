Achraf Hakimi headshot

Achraf Hakimi News: Registers late assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Hakimi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-2 victory against Chelsea.

Hakimi registered one assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chelsea, setting up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in stoppage time to seal the fifth goal of the night. The right-back was active on both ends of the pitch, frequently pushing forward to support attacking transitions while remaining solid defensively, recording a season-high four tackles and one interception. The Moroccan continues to be a key piece under coach Luis Enrique thanks to his ability to combine defensive work with consistent attacking contributions from the back, having scored one goal and provided four assists in eight Champions League appearances this season.

