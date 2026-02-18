Achraf Hakimi News: Scores one goal against Monaco
Hakimi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and five chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Monaco.
Hakimi scored his first Champions League goal of the season in Tuesday's match against Monaco, finishing with a low strike after Philipp Kohn failed to fully clear the ball. He also recorded a season-high five key passes and added three crosses. The full-back remains an undisputed starter when fit and will continue to play a major role for his side moving forward, having tallied three goals and three assists across 17 appearances in all competitions this season.
