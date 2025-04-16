Achraf Hakimi News: Scores opener vs Aston Villa

Hakimi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against Aston Villa.

Hakimi opened up the scoring Tuesday as he followed up a deflected shot in the 11th minute to give PSG a three-goal lead in the tie. It ended up being a crucial goal following Aston Villa's furious comeback. Hakimi put two shots on target in his second straight match and created one chance. On the defensive end he won two tackles, intercepted one pass, made two clearances and won seven duels in his full 90 minutes of action.