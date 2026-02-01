Hakimi earned a straight red card which wasn't too costly for his team in Sunday's game, but leaves him out of the upcoming match against rivals Marseille. The right-back had recently returned from a significant injury absence, producing six shots and five crosses in two games between league and UCL action. Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery could be deployed in his place, which would mean someone like Senny Mayulu or Kang-In Lee filling in to complete the midfield line. Unless the disciplinary authority gives Hakimi a longer ban, he'll be back to face Rennes on Feb. 13.