Achraf Hakimi News: Star and captain for Morocco
Hakimi will be Morocco's captain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Hakimi logged the full 120 minutes in the UCL final against Arsenal and should be ready to start for Morocco in their WC opener against Brazil on June 13. Hakimi was a dangerous two-way full-back for PSG in 2025/26, tallying three goals, nine assists and 46 chances created across 31 appearances between Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Expect him to be heavily involved in Morocco's offensive scheme in the World Cup as well.
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