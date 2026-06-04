Achraf Hakimi headshot

Achraf Hakimi News: Star and captain for Morocco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Hakimi will be Morocco's captain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Hakimi logged the full 120 minutes in the UCL final against Arsenal and should be ready to start for Morocco in their WC opener against Brazil on June 13. Hakimi was a dangerous two-way full-back for PSG in 2025/26, tallying three goals, nine assists and 46 chances created across 31 appearances between Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Expect him to be heavily involved in Morocco's offensive scheme in the World Cup as well.

Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
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