Achraf Hakimi headshot

Achraf Hakimi News: Will miss Nice game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Hakimi is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Hakimi picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the showdown against Nice on March. 21. The right-back has been a locked-in starter in the defense for the Parisians, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Warren Zaire-Emery as the main option to start in his spot against the Aiglons.

Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Achraf Hakimi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Achraf Hakimi See More
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
44 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
93 days ago
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
129 days ago
PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Bets, Picks & Odds
SOC
PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Bets, Picks & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
286 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
287 days ago