Achraf Hakimi News: Will miss Nice game
Hakimi is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.
Hakimi picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the showdown against Nice on March. 21. The right-back has been a locked-in starter in the defense for the Parisians, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Warren Zaire-Emery as the main option to start in his spot against the Aiglons.
