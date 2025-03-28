Achraf Hakimi News: Will rest Saturday

Hakimi will not feature in Saturday's clash against Saint-Etienne as it was decided with the sports management and technical staff that he will rest and return to training on Sunday, the club announced.

Hakimi will be rested this Saturday and will not play against Saint-Etienne. He will return to training on Sunday to prepare for next week fixture against Angers. Warren Zaire-Emery is expected to replace him at right-back on Saturday.