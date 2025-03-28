Fantasy Soccer
Achraf Hakimi headshot

Achraf Hakimi News: Will rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Hakimi will not feature in Saturday's clash against Saint-Etienne as it was decided with the sports management and technical staff that he will rest and return to training on Sunday, the club announced.

Hakimi will be rested this Saturday and will not play against Saint-Etienne. He will return to training on Sunday to prepare for next week fixture against Angers. Warren Zaire-Emery is expected to replace him at right-back on Saturday.

Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
