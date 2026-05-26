Adalberto Carrasquilla headshot

Adalberto Carrasquilla Injury: Called up for World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Carrasquilla (groin) has been called up for the World Cup despite a recent injury with his club, according to manager Thomas Christiansen, per Ole.US. "He suffered an injury in the last match against Cruz Azul, and after that gam,e we contacted him. Until yesterday, we did not have a report from his team. An injury cannot be diagnosed until 24 hours later. The images do not agree with the report that has been sent to us. It's an uncertain situation, I can't play to leave Carrasquilla out if he's going to arrive later. We have included it in the list, and if it does not arrive, you have a substitute. Let's all trust that he will reach the first match of the World Cup."

Carrasquilla had to leave his last league match ahead of the World Cup with an injury, but he has still been called up for the tournament. This comes despite no clear diagnosis, as the team is instead taking the risk of involving one of their key players, even with some uncertainty around him. He will likely be set for a few days or a week of recovery before potentially joining the team for further training, although any inclusion in friendlies is probably unlikely.

Adalberto Carrasquilla
Pumas UNAM
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