Adalberto Carrasquilla Injury: Forced off against Monterrey

Carrasquilla left Sunday's 2-0 loss to Monterrey after suffering discomfort in the right thigh, according to Cancha.

Carrasquilla was replaced by Ignacio Pussetto in the 45th minute of the match due to muscular pain. With his side eliminated from the Clausura playoffs, the Panamanian will hope to be ready for summer international activity, provided the injury is not too intense. His final numbers in the last Liga MX campaign were one goal and one assist in 17 matches played, in addition to averages of 25.7 accurate passes, 1.8 chances created, 3.9 balls recovered and 0.5 tackles per game.