Adalberto Carrasquilla headshot

Adalberto Carrasquilla Injury: Leaves with injury versus Cruz Azul

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Carrasquilla suffered a physical issue during Sunday's Liga MX match against Cruz Azul, Medio Tiempo reports.

Carrasquilla's forced exit came after an intense tackle, but he seemed to feel groin pain, suggesting a more complex situation that could put his World Cup participation in doubt. The midfielder has been a key contributor for Pumas in terms of playmaking and ball recovery over the entire 2025/26 period, in which he tallied two goals and six assists across 37 appearances. He's expected to play a significant role in Panama's lineup at the World Cup, but a serious injury would lead to a change in favor of Cristian Martinez.

Adalberto Carrasquilla
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adalberto Carrasquilla See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adalberto Carrasquilla See More
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
19 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 14, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 29, 2024