Adalberto Carrasquilla Injury: Leaves with injury versus Cruz Azul

Carrasquilla suffered a physical issue during Sunday's Liga MX match against Cruz Azul, Medio Tiempo reports.

Carrasquilla's forced exit came after an intense tackle, but he seemed to feel groin pain, suggesting a more complex situation that could put his World Cup participation in doubt. The midfielder has been a key contributor for Pumas in terms of playmaking and ball recovery over the entire 2025/26 period, in which he tallied two goals and six assists across 37 appearances. He's expected to play a significant role in Panama's lineup at the World Cup, but a serious injury would lead to a change in favor of Cristian Martinez.