Carrasquilla will likely be unavailable for the next couple of league contests against Atlas and Puebla, respectively, in addition to the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with San Diego FC. This news leaves a significant void in Pumas' regular lineup, as the midfielder has started in each of the first four Clausura games, and neither of the fittest alternatives Jose Caicedo and Rodrigo Lopez perform as broad a role as he does around the field. The Panama international scored twice and assisted once over five official matches played in 2026 before suffering the injury.