Adalberto Carrasquilla headshot

Adalberto Carrasquilla Injury: Still recovering

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Carrasquilla continues to work separately from the group as he manages his recovery from a groin injury suffered in his final club match with Pumas, with coach Thomas Christiansen confirming the situation remains uncertain but expressing cautious optimism, according to Keish Gomez Munoz of ESPN. "All of them have had their recovery time and treatments. All are under the plan that has been proposed for these cases. Meija and Carrasquilla are working separately."

Carrasquilla had been included in Panama's World Cup squad despite the injury with no clear diagnosis at the time, and the differentiated training program suggests he is not yet fully integrated with the group. The coaching staff will continue monitoring his condition over the coming days with Panama's World Cup opener against Ghana on June 17 the primary target for his return.

Adalberto Carrasquilla
Pumas UNAM
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