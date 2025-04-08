Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Converts PK off bench in loss

Carrasquilla scored a penalty goal and drew two fouls after coming off the bench during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Cruz Azul.

Carrasquilla was brought as part of a triple substitution just after the hour mark and, despite not providing major impact on open play, he could at least show poise from the penalty spot to cut his side's deficit to just one goal and give them some hope in the 81st minute. This was the first goal since September for the midfielder, who came off the bench for the second consecutive game after not being impactful as expected since the start of Clausura tournament.