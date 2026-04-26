Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Decent outing in win

Carrasquilla recorded two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Pachuca.

Carrasquilla played an active role in his side's possession-heavy display while finding a few attacking moments over the full 90 minutes against Pachuca. He has been a source of all-around production throughout the season, though he has failed to score or assist in six successive games while being limited by disciplinary weakness.