Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Decent outing in win
Carrasquilla recorded two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Pachuca.
Carrasquilla played an active role in his side's possession-heavy display while finding a few attacking moments over the full 90 minutes against Pachuca. He has been a source of all-around production throughout the season, though he has failed to score or assist in six successive games while being limited by disciplinary weakness.
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