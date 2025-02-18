Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Four shots in defeat

Carrasquilla generated four shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Pachuca.

Carrasquilla led the Pumas UNAM attack Sunday with four shots attempted (one on goal) and created two chances. In addition to his offensive output, the midfielder contributed one interception and one block to the team's defensive effort. Carrasquilla has now made four successive starts and played at least 89 minutes in each of those fixtures. Over that span, he's attempted seven shots (two on goal) and five crosses (two accurate) while creating six chances.