Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Limited in substitute appearance

Carrasquilla recorded one cross (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Juarez.

Carrasquilla tied with Rogelio Funes Mori for a team-high two chances created despite playing only 25 minutes in the draw. Still, it wasn't entirely an outstanding performance for the midfielder, who lost all five of his ground duels. He has come off the bench three straight times in Liga MX, getting more significant time in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, but he should be a quality option for league play now that the team is knocked out of the continental tournament. In that case, he'll challenge Santiago Trigos and Piero Quispe for activity in the final stretch of the season.