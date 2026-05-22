Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Limited outing in draw
Carrasquilla generated one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Cruz Azul.
Carrasquilla came off the bench for 33 minutes in this game after an unexpected lineup change saw Santiago Trigos get the nod instead. The Panamanian had been a consistent presence in the lineup prior to Thursday's match, averaging 1.1 shots, 1.1 chances created, 4.3 ball recoveries and 1.5 fouls drawn per game. Whether his reduced playing time was the result of a tactical decision or a minor physical issue, he appears well-positioned to take on a larger role in the second leg before reporting for international duty ahead of the World Cup.
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