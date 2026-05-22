Adalberto Carrasquilla headshot

Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Limited outing in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Carrasquilla generated one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Cruz Azul.

Carrasquilla came off the bench for 33 minutes in this game after an unexpected lineup change saw Santiago Trigos get the nod instead. The Panamanian had been a consistent presence in the lineup prior to Thursday's match, averaging 1.1 shots, 1.1 chances created, 4.3 ball recoveries and 1.5 fouls drawn per game. Whether his reduced playing time was the result of a tactical decision or a minor physical issue, he appears well-positioned to take on a larger role in the second leg before reporting for international duty ahead of the World Cup.

Adalberto Carrasquilla
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adalberto Carrasquilla See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adalberto Carrasquilla See More
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
17 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 14, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 29, 2024