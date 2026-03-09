Adalberto Carrasquilla headshot

Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Carrasquilla delivered an assist, created three chances, sent in four crosses (two accurate) and was shown a yellow card during Friday's 1-0 win over Necaxa.

Carrasquilla bounced back from the quiet performance during the previous match and brought his usual dosis of playmaking, which included the perfect free-kick cross that was headed home by Guillermo Martinez for the game-winner in the 82nd minute. This was the fifth assist of the season for the midfielder, who started this Clausura tournament playing in a more defensive role and is now starting to benefit from being once again floating behind the strikers.

Adalberto Carrasquilla
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adalberto Carrasquilla See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adalberto Carrasquilla See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 459
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 14, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 29, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 453
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 453
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 22, 2024