Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Logs assist in win
Carrasquilla delivered an assist, created three chances, sent in four crosses (two accurate) and was shown a yellow card during Friday's 1-0 win over Necaxa.
Carrasquilla bounced back from the quiet performance during the previous match and brought his usual dosis of playmaking, which included the perfect free-kick cross that was headed home by Guillermo Martinez for the game-winner in the 82nd minute. This was the fifth assist of the season for the midfielder, who started this Clausura tournament playing in a more defensive role and is now starting to benefit from being once again floating behind the strikers.
