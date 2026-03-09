Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Logs assist in win

Carrasquilla delivered an assist, created three chances, sent in four crosses (two accurate) and was shown a yellow card during Friday's 1-0 win over Necaxa.

Carrasquilla bounced back from the quiet performance during the previous match and brought his usual dosis of playmaking, which included the perfect free-kick cross that was headed home by Guillermo Martinez for the game-winner in the 82nd minute. This was the fifth assist of the season for the midfielder, who started this Clausura tournament playing in a more defensive role and is now starting to benefit from being once again floating behind the strikers.