Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Provides assist at Tijuana

Carrasquilla assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat against Tijuana.

Carrasquilla received a ball inside the box and lifted it for Santiago Trigos to score the second away goal in stoppage time Tuesday. In addition to the assist, the Panamanian created three more chances and won all of his three tackles during the game. He had not been directly involved in a goal in his previous six league appearances despite being usually influential in passing and playmaking stats.