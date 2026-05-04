Adalberto Carrasquilla headshot

Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Provides assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Carrasquilla assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-3 draw against America.

Carrasquilla delivered the last pass before Jordan Carrillo's notable play that meant the third away goal in the 52nd minute of a close matchup. The central midfielder also recorded team-high counts of two chances created and five fouls drawn, but he committed a penalty kick during a full-game outing. While he remains a consistent all-around asset, the assist was his first goal involvement since March 6.

Adalberto Carrasquilla
Pumas UNAM
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