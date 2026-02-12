Adalberto Carrasquilla headshot

Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Returns in CONCACAF match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Carrasquilla (muscular) appeared as a substitute during Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup game versus San Diego.

Carrasquilla was expected to miss more time, but his recovery accelerated and ultimately his absence did not extend beyond the Feb. 8 match against Atlas. If he has fully overcome his injury, he should start in upcoming league fixtures, although there's a possibility his playing time will be managed somewhat to avoid a relapse. Pedro Vite has done a good job in his place, so it's unclear if he'll make way or it will be a more offensive player such as Uriel Antuna who drops to the bench with the Panamanian back.

