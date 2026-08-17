Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Sends eight crosses in draw
Carrasquilla had three shots (two on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Queretaro.
Carrasquilla was busy as a set-piece taker and playmaking threat, as evidenced by his high crossing and corner-kick numbers. This was the first start Carrasquilla has made this season, and if he stays in the XI, look for him to have a solid floor as a steady playmaker for Pumas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adalberto Carrasquilla See More
-
World Cup
Panama vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L53 days ago
-
World Cup
Panama vs Croatia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L56 days ago
-
World Cup
Ghana vs Panama Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L62 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team98 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics104 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adalberto Carrasquilla See More