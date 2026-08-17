Adalberto Carrasquilla headshot

Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Sends eight crosses in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Carrasquilla had three shots (two on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Queretaro.

Carrasquilla was busy as a set-piece taker and playmaking threat, as evidenced by his high crossing and corner-kick numbers. This was the first start Carrasquilla has made this season, and if he stays in the XI, look for him to have a solid floor as a steady playmaker for Pumas.

Adalberto Carrasquilla
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adalberto Carrasquilla See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adalberto Carrasquilla See More
Panama vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L
SOC
Panama vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L
Rotowire Staff
53 days ago
Panama vs Croatia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L
SOC
Panama vs Croatia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L
Rotowire Staff
56 days ago
Ghana vs Panama Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L
SOC
Ghana vs Panama Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L
Rotowire Staff
62 days ago
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
Rotowire Staff
98 days ago
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
104 days ago