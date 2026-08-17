Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Sends eight crosses in draw

Carrasquilla had three shots (two on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Queretaro.

Carrasquilla was busy as a set-piece taker and playmaking threat, as evidenced by his high crossing and corner-kick numbers. This was the first start Carrasquilla has made this season, and if he stays in the XI, look for him to have a solid floor as a steady playmaker for Pumas.