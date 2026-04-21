Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Serving one-game ban

Carrasquilla is not an option for the midweek match against Bravos as he faces suspension after tallying five yellow cards in the Clausura campaign.

Carrasquilla will be unavailable for the first match of the double week before returning to contention Saturday at Pachuca. He's a solid playmaking option when he's on the field, but he has committed several fouls in recent games, which has eventually led to his suspension. Forward Guillermo Martinez subbed on for him in the most recent matchup, but Cesar Garza could be a more natural replacement if the team prioritizes midfield balance in the Panamanian's absence.