Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adam Armstrong headshot

Adam Armstrong News: Loaned to West Brom

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 6:48am

Armstrong has been sent on loan to West Brom from Southampton, according to his parent club.

Amstrong is out of the club for the final few months of the season, as he has instead joined the Championship on loan to join West Brom. This is a bit of a surprising move by the club, as he did lead the team in starts for the attacking department, starting in 15 of his 20 appearances while notching two goals and two assists. His role will likely remain the same with his new club and he is set to return to Southampton at the end of the season, likely to remain in the Championship either way due to their impending relegation.

Adam Armstrong
West Bromwich Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now