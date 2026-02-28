Adam Armstrong News: Provides assist in win
Armstrong assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 victory versus Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.
Armstrong got the nod up top and gave Wolves a reliable outlet all afternoon, hounding Villa's build-up and battling for every long ball to ease the pressure. His movement and engine kept Wolves connected while they sat deep and waited for their moment to break. He didn't find the net, but his relentless work rate laid the groundwork for Joao Gomes' opener and the late counterattack that put the game away. Armstrong has now delivered two assists across his last five Premier League appearances.
