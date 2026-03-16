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Adam Armstrong News: Scores in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Armstrong scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.

Armstrong has been a recent addition to the lineup for Wolves and finally got his first EPL goal of the season. He has a good chance to keep finding the back of the net against West Ham, as the team has conceded 55 goals through 30 EPL games.

Adam Armstrong
Wolverhampton
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