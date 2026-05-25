Adam Armstrong headshot

Adam Armstrong News: Scores Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Armstrong scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Burnley.

Armstrong records a goal during the final match of the season Sunday. He transferred from EFL side Southampton, starting all 14 appearances for the Wolves, scoring two goals and assists, creating six chances with eight tackles. The forward wil, return to the Championship following Wolverhampton's relegation from the Premier League.

Adam Armstrong
Wolverhampton
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