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Adam Armstrong News: Three shots Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Armstrong had three shots (one on goal) in Friday's 4-0 loss versus West Ham United.

Armstrong took three shots in Friday's loss, his second straight match with three attempts. He did not do much else in the match before he was subbed off in the 71st minute for Hwang-Hee Chan.

Adam Armstrong
Wolverhampton
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