Adam Armstrong News: Three shots Friday
Armstrong had three shots (one on goal) in Friday's 4-0 loss versus West Ham United.
Armstrong took three shots in Friday's loss, his second straight match with three attempts. He did not do much else in the match before he was subbed off in the 71st minute for Hwang-Hee Chan.
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