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Adam Armstrong News: Three shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Armstrong registered three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Armstrong took three shots Saturday, his third time in the last four matches with three shots. He also put one shot on target, giving him three in 10 Premier League appearances this season. He figures to remain in the starting XI Saturday versus Sunderland.

Adam Armstrong
Wolverhampton
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