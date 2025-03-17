Adam Aznou News: Three interceptions in loss
Aznou recorded one cross (zero accurate) and three tackles in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.
Aznou led the Valladolid defensive effort Saturday with three interceptions, but his side were unable to hold the line in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo. The teenage Bayern Munich-loanee also matched a team-high with three clearances over his 90 minutes of play. Since joining Valladolid on loan, Aznou has made five appearances (four starts) over six Valladolid La Liga fixtures.
