Adam Boayar Injury: Ends season on sidelines

Boayar (quadriceps) remains unavailable and will miss Saturday's season finale against Girona, according to coach Eder Sarabia.

Boayar ends a deeply frustrating campaign that has been heavily disrupted by injuries, contributing one goal, two chances created and four tackles across seven appearances without a single start for the Franjiverdes. The forward had mainly been a bench option throughout the season and his latest setback brings another difficult year to an early conclusion, with the club hoping to have him fully fit and available from the very start of the 2026/27 campaign.