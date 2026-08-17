Adam Boayar Injury: Not in squad for Liga opener
Boayar (quadriceps) is not in the squad for Monday's match against Deportivo.
Boayar finished the 2026/27 season on the sidelines due to a quadriceps injury and didn't see action in the preseason. It remains to be seen when he'll be an option for the coaching staff, but it seems he'll have a backup role even when he's available.
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