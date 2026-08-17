Adam Boayar headshot

Adam Boayar Injury: Not in squad for Liga opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Boayar (quadriceps) is not in the squad for Monday's match against Deportivo.

Boayar finished the 2026/27 season on the sidelines due to a quadriceps injury and didn't see action in the preseason. It remains to be seen when he'll be an option for the coaching staff, but it seems he'll have a backup role even when he's available.

Adam Boayar
Elche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Boayar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Boayar See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 24, 2025