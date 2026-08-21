Adam Boayar Injury: Remains out
Boayar (quadriceps) continues his recovery and is therefore out for Sunday's match against Barcelona, according to coach Martin Anselmi.
Boayar finished the previous season on the sidelines with a quadriceps injury and didn't feature at all during preseason, so this continued absence extends what has already been a lengthy road back to fitness. It remains unclear when he'll become an option for the coaching staff, and even once available, he appears likely to settle into a backup role rather than an immediate starting spot.
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