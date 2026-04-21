Adam Boayar Injury: Remains sidelined with quad injury

Boayar (quadriceps) remains the only confirmed absentee for Elche, according to coach Eder Sarabia. "Only Adam is out."

Boayar has now missed five consecutive matches with a quadriceps lesion and no timeline has been provided for his return. The forward has mainly operated as a bench option for the Franjiverdes this season, so his continued absence has a limited impact on the starting lineup, but the club will be hoping to have him back available before the end of the campaign as every option counts in the final stretch of the season.