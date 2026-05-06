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Adam Boayar News: Clears injury Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Boayar returned to team training Wednesday after recovering from the quadriceps lesion that kept him sidelined since late February, according to Deportes COPE Elche.

Boayar has mainly been a bench option for Elche this season, so his return adds depth rather than shaking up the starting lineup, but having him available again gives coach Eder Sarabia more options heading into Saturday's clash against Alaves.

Adam Boayar
Elche
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