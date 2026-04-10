Adam Buksa Injury: Could be back versus Milan

Buksa (calf) "has improved a lot and, if everything goes well, he'll be with us in Milan, then we'll see whether he'll be able to play. He's surely close," coach Kosta Runjaic announced.

Buksa is trending in the right direction after sitting out three games because of a calf injury, but the gaffer stopped short of announcing he'd be available for sure. He'll back up Keinan Davis if fit. He has gotten the nod once in his last five displays, scoring one goal and adding two shots (one on target), one key pass and one cross (one accurate).