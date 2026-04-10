Adam Buksa headshot

Adam Buksa Injury: Could be back versus Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Buksa (calf) "has improved a lot and, if everything goes well, he'll be with us in Milan, then we'll see whether he'll be able to play. He's surely close," coach Kosta Runjaic announced.

Buksa is trending in the right direction after sitting out three games because of a calf injury, but the gaffer stopped short of announcing he'd be available for sure. He'll back up Keinan Davis if fit. He has gotten the nod once in his last five displays, scoring one goal and adding two shots (one on target), one key pass and one cross (one accurate).

Adam Buksa
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Buksa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Buksa See More
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 3, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 8
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 8
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 23, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 5
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 5
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 1, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 3
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 3
Author Image
JD Bazzo
August 19, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 2
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 2
Author Image
JD Bazzo
March 5, 2020